Creek flooding in West Kelowna forces major power outage and road closures

A big rainstorm Thursday night has caused flooding problems in West Kelowna.

Electricity will be cut to about 6000 BC Hydro customers at about noon Friday for an estimated 12 hours.

A power pole has been undermined by flooding from nearby Smith Creek and will have to be relocated.

The City of West Kelowna has closed Gellatly Road from the Witt Road to Boucherie Road intersections because of the power pole work.

And Powers Creek has also overflowed its banks and flooded a section of Gellatly Road near the marina.

The arterial route is shut down from the entrance to Gellatly Heritage Park to the intersection of Angus Drive.

City officials are advising people in that area to stay in their homes as emergency personnel assess the situation.