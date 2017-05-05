Port of Montreal set to welcome thousands of tourists this summer

The 2017 cruise season is getting underway Saturday with the arrival of the MS Veendam, bringing 1,266 passengers into Montreal.

The Port of Montreal is expecting 52 international and 16 domestic cruise ships to make their way to the city during the summer.

READ MORE: Quebec to invest $35M to attract cruise ships, tourism

Tourisme Montreal believes it will be a record season.

“For several years, we have been actively working on the development of the cruise sector, which is growing dramatically around the world,” said Yves Lalumière, Tourisme Montreal CEO, in a statement.

READ MORE: Stranded passengers leave cruise ship stuck in Quebec City

Tourisme Montreal explains the 110,000 people expected to pass through the port this year amounts to an increase of over 52 per cent from last season.

Three luxury ships will make trips to Montreal for the first time, including the MS Silver, carrying 596 passengers; MS Viking Sea and MS Viking Sky, which both carry 930 passengers.

READ MORE: Ottawa announces long-term commitment to Eastern Canada’s ferry industry

“There is no end in sight to Montreal’s steady growth in cruise activities,” said Sylvie Vachon, Montreal Port Authority CEO.

“We are confident that, with our new world-class facilities, we can expect a bright future in this sector.”

Cruise season lasts until Oct. 27.