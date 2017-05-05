5 Montreal stories you must read this week: May 5

From intense flooding and heavy rainfall across the province to meeting one of Prince Philip’s high school friends, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Friends with the prince

“He was very much athletic, very much a sailor. Oh, a fantastic sailor. He was in charge of our ship that had 20 or more children running this sailing vessel. It was his cup of tea.”

Okill Stuart, 96, has a remarkable connection to the Queen’s husband that dates back 80 years.

READ THE STORY: Prince Philip’s high school classmate reminisces about 80-year friendship

Flooding folie

“It flooded, it went back in and then we started cleaning. The ferry was going to start, tourists were going to start coming in.”

With more rain expected in the forecast, several municipalities are dealing with flooding as heavy precipitation and mild temperatures have caused water levels to rise rapidly.

READ THE STORY: Pointe-Fortune residents brace for more flooding as Outaouais River rises

Parkinson’s fitness

“We incorporate balance and strength and we just have a great time together.”

A new fitness class in Vaudreuil-Dorion is helping people who suffer from Parkinson’s disease regain motor skills and improve overall mobility.

READ THE STORY: Vaudreuil-Dorion gym offers exercise class tailored to stroke and Parkinson’s patients

Snowdon Theatre sold?

“But it will respect the zoning — it can’t go higher than six stories — and conserve the facade of the building and the sign.”

The Snowdon Theatre may soon have a new owner with several bids already submitted to buy the building from the City of Montreal.

READ THE STORY: City of Montreal finds a buyer for Snowdon Theatre

Sex assault settlement

“I think the city did the right thing and that our counsel presented a great case and hopefully, this will allow for more victims to come forward in more jurisdictions.”

A settlement has been reached between the City of Westmount and the law firm representing victims who claim they were sexually assaulted by former city employee and hockey coach John Garland.

READ THE STORY: Final step in sexual abuse settlement between victims and City of Westmount

