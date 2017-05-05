Edmonton police officers plant trees to commemorate 125 years of service

The Edmonton Police Service is commemorating its 125th anniversary this year with a tree planting event Friday involving officers and young students.

One hundred twenty-five trees will be planted as part of the City of Edmonton’s annual Arbor Day activities at Gold Bar Park.

“Planting a tree together is a symbol of hope for the future,” Chief Rod Knecht said.

“We look back at the last 125 years with pride, and look forward to the next 125 years with promise, knowing that a strong and positive relationship with the community is at the heart of everything we do. Much like these trees, we hope this relationship will continue to flourish for generations.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Police Service celebrates 125-year history with gala event Saturday

About 600 Grade 1 students are planting the trees along with members of the EPS School Resource Officer Unit.

The EPS Canine Unit will be doing demonstrations for the kids and giving them police colouring books, crayons, stickers and play police badges.

Edmonton police are also planting an Autumn Blaze Maple Tree with a commemorative plaque because EPS says the tree is a symbol of promise for the future.

“I’m encouraged by these children, they’re aware of their community and the environment, and want to help out and do the right thing,” Knecht said. “If these are our future leaders and police officers, we’re in good hands.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Police Service prepares to mark major milestone

Other activities the EPS is doing to commemorate its 125th anniversary include a civic celebration at City Hall on June 20 and a picnic at Borden Park on Aug. 20.

The EPS was created on June 20, 1892 when Mayor Matthew McCauley issued a bylaw that allowed the appointment of constables to keep the peace.