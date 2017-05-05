17-year-old arrested for stabbing another teen at Cloverdale home

A 16-year-old is in hospital and a 17-year-old has been arrested after a stabbing in Cloverdale.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to a neighbourhood on 70 Ave., near 181 St., around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

They found the young man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they believe the victim and the suspect know each other.

There is no word yet on what caused the altercation.

So far, no charges have been laid.