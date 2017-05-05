Shot fired during attempted fuel theft near Red Deer: RCMP

RCMP are searching for three men wanted after an attempted fuel theft near Red Deer, Alta. on Thursday.

It happened on rural property in the area of Range Road 253 and Township Road 372, about 20 kilometres southeast of Red Deer, at around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the property owner interrupted the suspects as they attempted to steal gas, at which point one of the men fired a shot from a small calibre riffle into some trees. The suspects then left in an older, four-door Dodge truck.

Blackfalds RCMP were called to the area, but weren’t able to find the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blackflads RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers.

Red Deer is located about 130 kilometres north of Calgary, and about 140 kilometres south of Edmonton.