Saint John prepares for heavy and prolonged rainfall

The city of Saint John wants to let its citizens that they’re doing their part to prepare for the expected rainfall this weekend.

According to the latest reports, southern New Brunswick could get at least 50 millimetres of rain while southwestern parts of the province could see closer to 100 millimetres.

The rain is expected to begin Friday evening and continue throughout Saturday.

READ MORE: Flooding, flooding everywhere – do Canadians have insurance for it?

The city is recommending that those in low-lying areas prone to flooding to take extra precaution and ensure that any drainage areas are cleared before the rain begins to fall.

Saint John is also recommending that its citizens prepare for a prolonged power outage and have everything they need for at least 72 hours after the storm.

To report flooding the city is urging people to contact (506) 658-4455.