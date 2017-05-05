Crime
May 5, 2017 8:38 am
Updated: May 5, 2017 8:39 am

Vancouver Police called in after ambulance reportedly stolen from outside hospital

Vancouver Police officers moved in with guns drawn after an ambulance was reportedly stolen from Vancouver General Hospital on Thursday.

Vancouver police officers were called to Oak Street on Thursday night after an ambulance was reportedly stolen from Vancouver General Hospital.

The officers moved in with their guns drawn, ordering the driver to get out and blocking the ambulance in with their cruisers.

Police have not yet confirmed exactly what happened or how the ambulance was stolen.

We will update this post when more details are available.

 

