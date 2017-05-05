Vehicle rollover closes parts of Main Street during morning commute
A A
WINNIPEG – Firefighters are on scene of a vehicle rollover Friday morning in Winnipeg’s North End.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 7 a.m. on Main Street and Selkirk Avenue. Northbound Main Street is closed at Selkirk Avenue. Traffic is already started to pile up in the area.
Officials haven’t released any information about injuries or the cause of the crash.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.