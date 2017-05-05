Traffic
May 5, 2017 8:17 am
Updated: May 5, 2017 9:04 am

Vehicle rollover closes parts of Main Street during morning commute

By Writer / Producer  Global News

WATCH: Two-vehicle crash closes northbound Main Street at Selkirk Avenue this morning. Global News' Timm Bruch has more details on the scene.

WINNIPEG – Firefighters are on scene of a vehicle rollover Friday morning in Winnipeg’s North End.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 7 a.m. on Main Street and Selkirk Avenue. Northbound Main Street is closed at Selkirk Avenue. Traffic is already started to pile up in the area.

Officials haven’t released any information about injuries or the cause of the crash.

