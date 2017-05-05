St. Thomas teacher receives national honour

A local high school chemistry teacher has earned a national honour for her work in the classroom.

Kathy Cepo teaches Grades 9 through 12 at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in St. Thomas and was one of 11 teachers across Canada to be named as a recipient of the Prime Minister’s Awards for Teaching Excellence and Excellence in Early Childhood Education.

Cepo was in Ottawa on Thursday to accept the honour and meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

She’s known for starting a competitive robotics team at St. Joseph’s that 10 per cent of the school’s students take part in. She’s also credited with inspiring 84 per cent of graduates on her team to pursue STEM-related fields over the last five years.

Cepo also partnered with Just Cause Education Outreach to develop a curriculum for robotics programs for students in Uganda and runs workshops in tandem in St. Thomas.

“[Ms. Cepo]’s mentorship of staff, both in our school and throughout the board, is a testament to her ability to inspire others to achieve best practices. Her appreciation for the importance of lifelong learning is a guiding principle in her pedagogy.” said school principal Jacqueline Campigotto in a news release.