SIU investigating crash in Toronto that sent one person to hospital
The province’s police watchdog is investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent one person to hospital overnight.
Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesman Jason Gennaro said Toronto police were following a vehicle when it crashed into a tree around 2 a.m. on King Street near Elm Street.
One person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Toronto police said the K-9 unit was brought in to search for a second occupant of the vehicle but the person was not found.
There’s no word yet on any charges.
The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault where police were involved.
