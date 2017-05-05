Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital in critical condition
WINNIPEG – One man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle crash.
Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Raleigh Street and Edison Avenue.
The intersection was closed Thursday night until about 5 a.m. Friday.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or any update on the man’s condition.
