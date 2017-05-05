Crash
May 5, 2017 6:16 am

Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital in critical condition

By Writer / Producer  Global News

One man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Winnipeg.

Jeremy Desrochers / File / Global News
A A

WINNIPEG – One man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle crash.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Raleigh Street and Edison Avenue.

The intersection was closed Thursday night until about 5 a.m. Friday.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or any update on the man’s condition.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Motorcycle
Motorcycle Crash
Police
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News