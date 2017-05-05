Mandarin MS Walk at London’s Victoria Park Sunday

Londoners will be lacing up to support those living with multiple sclerosis this weekend.

The annual Marndarin MS Walk is taking place at Victoria Park on Sunday, May 7.

Andrea Dunn is the morning host on AM980’s sister station Country 104. She lives with MS and says it’s an encouraging event.

“We always say MS is Canada’s disease,” said Dunn.

“It’s one of the most prominent diseases in the country and when you get together to walk with people who are rallying against it too, it just gives you that uplifting feeling.”

The money raised from Sunday’s walk will go towards MS research in Canada, programs and services for people living with MS, along with advocacy initiatives.

“Two people I know passed away from complications due to MS last year,” said Dunn.

“So, it makes you think where I’m at and my battle with the disease is different from someone else’s, but we’d like to see this go away and have a cure.”

Those who wish to take park in either the two- or five-kilometre walk can register online. Everyone is welcome to join Team Dunner if they don’t already have a team. Last year, Dunn’s team raised $5,000.

Check-in and coffee start at 8:30 a.m. The opening ceremonies start at 9:45 a.m., with the races beginning at 10 a.m. Lunch will be available at 11:15 a.m., with the closing ceremonies and team awards at 12 p.m.

In 2016, the Mandarin MS Walk raised more than $159,000 locally and $2.9 million across the province. This year’s fundraising goal for London is $175,000.

Organizers say the aim of the fundraiser is to improve the lives of those living with MS and those who may receive a diagnosis tomorrow.