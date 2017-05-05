Penticton Vees take crucial win

In an exciting, goal and penalty filled game, the BCHL Penticton Vees won 5-3 over the MJHL Portage Terriers Thursday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Taylor Ward opened up scoring in the first for the Vees.

Grant Cruikshank scored twice in the second.

Taylor Sanheim broke a 3-3 tie in the third period while Duncan Campbell scored an empty netter with only one minute left in the game for the decisive win.

Terrier’s goals came Chase Brakel (2) and Mackenzie Dwyer.

The Vees go into the bronze medal match against the Battlefords North Stars of the SJHL with the win, eliminating the Terriers from the Western Canada Cup.

Game time is Saturday at 2 p.m.

The championship match between the Chilliwack Chiefs and the Brooks Bandits is Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Vees still have a chance at a berth at the RBC Cup.

The winner of the bronze medal afternoon game plays the loser of the evening game in a match scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday.