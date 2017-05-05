Penticton Vees take crucial win
In an exciting, goal and penalty filled game, the BCHL Penticton Vees won 5-3 over the MJHL Portage Terriers Thursday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Taylor Ward opened up scoring in the first for the Vees.
Grant Cruikshank scored twice in the second.
Taylor Sanheim broke a 3-3 tie in the third period while Duncan Campbell scored an empty netter with only one minute left in the game for the decisive win.
Terrier’s goals came Chase Brakel (2) and Mackenzie Dwyer.
The Vees go into the bronze medal match against the Battlefords North Stars of the SJHL with the win, eliminating the Terriers from the Western Canada Cup.
Game time is Saturday at 2 p.m.
The championship match between the Chilliwack Chiefs and the Brooks Bandits is Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Vees still have a chance at a berth at the RBC Cup.
The winner of the bronze medal afternoon game plays the loser of the evening game in a match scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.