Try-It Day brings out Okanagan young athletes
A fun day of sports drills and games took place at a Penticton school Thursday to help kids with diverse needs meet their potential.
Try-It Day games at Queen’s Park Elementary School brought out 36 kids with unique abilities who played soccer, basketball and bocce.
The event takes place to help give parents and kids inspiration to pursue Special Olympic programming.
