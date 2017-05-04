New festival will celebrate Capital Region’s river valley and water source

On Thursday, the River Valley Alliance launched EPCOR RiverFest on Thursday, an event that will celebrate the North Saskatchewan River Valley Park system.

The inaugural three-day RiverFest will run from Sept. 15 to 17, and seven different communities will take part.

The North Saskatchewan River Valley is one of the largest metropolitan park systems in the world.

READ MORE: 7 docks and boat launches planned for Edmonton River Valley

“The River Valley Alliance plans a celebration of outdoor recreation and nature along the entire length of the North Saskatchewan River, from Devon and through Parkland and Leduc counties to Edmonton, then through Strathcona and Sturgeon counties past Fort Saskatchewan,” said Brent Collingwood, chair of the River Valley Alliance.

READ MORE: Terwillegar footbridge provides more connectivity in Edmonton’s river valley

The festival features three signature events: one hosted in Voyageur Park in Devon on Friday, another at Whitemud Park and Whitemud Equine Centre in Edmonton on Saturday, and the third at West River’s Edge Park in Fort Saskatchewan on Sunday. They will include activities like boat rides and paddling on the river, food concessions, and booth displays from a range of outdoor operators and agencies.

READ MORE: City seeking residents’ help in Edmonton River Valley project

“Speaking on behalf of one of the River Valley Alliance’s seven municipal partners, I am proud of the work we have done together to enhance accessibility to the river valley as a whole,” Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said. “During RiverFest, all of us can share our experiences as well as our commitment to preserve, protect and enhance this precious natural resource for future generations.”

“The River Valley and the river itself are truly Canadian jewels and EPCOR is pleased to play a part in encouraging the capital region to get out there and enjoy their beautiful asset,” EPCOR president and CEO Stuart Lee said.