Kelowna senior attempts to douse kitchen fire

A senior had a frightening experience as he was making dinner at his home on Kelglen Cres. in Kelowna Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

A grease fire erupted on the stove.

He quickly called 911 to bring the Kelowna Fire Department in when the flames became to much, according to Platoon Captain Scott Clarke.

“The first-in captain saw a gentleman trying to put out flames in his kitchen,” Clarke said.

Clarke said the senior was taken from the home and two fire fighters went in and put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

While the entire townhome was filled with smoke, the fire damage was contained to the kitchen, he said.

The man was checked over by paramedics but he refused to be taken to hospital.

Fire crews opened all the windows and set up fans to ventilate the single-storey home.

Clarke said the incident is a good reminder to never put water on a grease fire.

“Turn off the stove, and put the lid on the pot. It’s the best way to extinguish it,” Clarke said. “If you can’t do that, get out of the house and call 911.”