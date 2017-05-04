Hockey players from Capital Region have strong showing in WHL Bantam Draft

The Western Hockey League held its Bantam Draft on Thursday and it was a good day to be an Edmonton-area defenceman.

Sherwood Park’s Kaiden Guhle was the first overall pick. He’s going to the Prince Albert Raiders, where his brother Brendan played.

Forward Connor McClennon hails from Wainwright and was picked up by the Kootenay ICE.

The Edmonton Oil Kings had fourth overall selection and took forward Jake Neighbours from Airdrie.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oil Kings trade leading scorer, captain Aaron Irving

Then, two more Edmonton defencemen were chosen: defenceman Luke Prokop went to the Calgary Hitmen at seventh pick, and defenceman Joel Sexsmith, picked ninth overall, is heading to Swift Current to play with the Broncos.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades fall 5-3 to Swift Current Broncos in first of home and home

Joel is the son of long time Global Edmonton sports reporter John Sexsmith.

In total, 230 players were drafted over 14 rounds of selections, including 126 forwards, 83 defencemen and 21 goaltenders.

For complete results and player stats, visit the WHL website.