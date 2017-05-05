Alberta Court of Appeal to decide fate of man who killed Calgary teacher

The Alberta Court of Appeal will release its decision Friday morning on the fate of Nicholas Rasberry, who was convicted of killing Calgary teacher Craig Kelloway.

Kelloway was stabbed 37 times in Rasberry’s Auburn Bay home in May 2013.

Nearly two-and-a-half years later, Rasberry was convicted of manslaughter in the case. In December 2015, he was sentenced to seven years in jail.

With credit for time served, Rasberry was left with five years and four months in his sentence.

Soon after, he was granted bail pending appeal, though he was held in custody briefly at one point for an alleged breach of conditions.

Last November, the prosecution asked a panel of appeal court justices for a murder conviction, while the defence proposed Rasberry be acquitted.

The Crown pointed to the fact that three knives were used as proof it was not self defence, suggesting Rasberry made a choice to “put Mr. Kelloway down.” Defence argued Kelloway was threatening to rape Rasberry and that he was provoked.

The original trial judge found Rasberry was not acting in self defence, but also said he didn’t feel there was an intent to kill.

The victim’s family was overcome with emotion when they received notice the decision would be coming down. Thursday marked the fourth anniversary of Craig’s death. His family spent the day at his graveside, laying flowers down in his memory.

“I feel like my nerves are shot,” Craig’s mother Monica Kelloway told Global News Thursday.

She cried and said they are anxious.

“Are we going to be let down again, or will there be justice for Craig?”

The decision will be released at 10 a.m. MST.