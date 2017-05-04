Census 2016: Lethbridge children outnumber seniors, outpacing national average

Lethbridge’s population of children 14 and younger is the highest among Canada’s 35 Census Metropolitan Areas, according to the 2016 census from Statistics Canada.

“What it means is younger people are staying in our city and now the senior demographic, the 65 years and older, are no longer the largest demographic in our city,” mayor Chris Spearman said.

He says an array of amenities, plus less traffic, makes the city an attractive option for young people.

“Wherever you live in the city you’re usually within two or three blocks of a park,” Spearman said, “When we were doing upgrades to Henderson pool, creating a leisure centre, we’re creating family-oriented facilities that attract people to stay here.”

Not only are people staying, but they’re starting families.

“People want to stay in our city,” Spearman said. “It’s exciting that the graduates of our college and university are wanting to stay here and raise their families here.”

While this may be a trend in Lethbridge, the same can’t be said for the majority of Canada.

For the first time in census history, seniors outnumbered children. The proportion of those aged 65 and older climbed to 16.9 per cent, compared to those under 15 at 16.6 per cent.

Despite our city’s growing youth population, the number of seniors is also still growing, up nearly 20 per cent since 2011.

Randy Smith, executive director of Nord-Bridge Seniors Centre, says additional funding for recreational programs is needed to meet that demand.

“A senior that’s healthy and active and still living on their own, that saves the province money,” Smith said. “But there’s been a lack of recognition that that’s part of our wellness system and there needs to be more support of helping people age in place.”

Saskatoon followed with the second-highest proportion of children 14 and under, with Calgary coming in third and Regina fourth.

The cities with the oldest populations are in Trois-Rivières, Que.; Peterborough, Ont.; St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont.; and Kelowna, B.C.