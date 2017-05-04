Former Lethbridge Hurricanes captain Tyler Wong to receive key to the city

Tyler Wong, the former captain of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, is being honoured for his achievements in the city.

Mayor Chris Spearman is presenting Wong with a key to the city at the beginning of the city council meeting on Monday, May 8.

Wong was a member of the Western Hockey League for five years. All of those years were spent with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and he was voted Hurricanes’ fan favourite player each year.

Wong was named the Eastern Conference Humanitarian of the Year for three seasons in a row and presented as the winner of the 2017 Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as Humanitarian of the Year.

During his time with the ‘Canes, Wong established a local Kidsport program which went on to raise over $13,000. His volunteer efforts also included visiting seniors’ homes, delivering food hampers and bringing toy baskets to local families during the holidays.

The honour will be presented as a large key. The key to the city is the highest honour that can be bestowed by municipal government.