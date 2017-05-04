Crime
Smash-and-grab thief in Kelowna targets expensive, signed NHL jerseys

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Recognize the clothing of a thief who stole autographed NHL jerseys in Kelowna?

Kelowna RCMP are hoping someone will recognize the clothing of a smash-and-grab thief who made off with high-priced hockey jerseys.

The burglar alarm went off at Rusty’s Sports Bar and Grill on Dilworth Drive just before 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

A glass door was smashed to get into the premises with the culprit then smashing display cases holding about nine, autographed NHL jerseys.

Police say the thief unsuccessfully targeted a lotto terminal inside the bar area of the business.

Officers cordoned off and searched the area with the help of a Police Service Dog without success.

“Investigators have since secured surveillance footage from the alleged break in,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release. “Our hope is that the public may recognize our suspect from their clothing and come forward with tip information.”

The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a blue scarf, a black jacket with white markings and blue, black and white sneakers.

Their face was covered.

