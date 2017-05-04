19-year-old Richmond man facing charges for alleged Vancouver sexual assaults

A 19-year-old Richmond man is facing sexual assault charges related to a string of alleged attacks in East Vancouver last week.

Bilali Miyonkuru is currently in custody after being arrested and charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and robbery.

According to Vancouver police, a woman was walking in the area of Monmouth Avenue and Joyce Street on April 26 when she was approached from behind by a man, who then asked her not to move. The victim, who officers say was concerned for her safety, ran out of the area and called police.

Another incident occurred when a second woman near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue was heading into an apartment building when she was grabbed from behind by a stranger. She screamed and the man ran off.

A third woman was also grabbed from behind by a man on East 46th Ave. near Doman Street. She was pulled into bushes outside an empty house, where she was sexually assaulted.

Vancouver police are continuing to investigate the alleged assaults.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.