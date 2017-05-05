Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, May 05, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Cooler air has moved in aloft and we will see our weather pattern go through a swift change to showers with the risk of thundershowers.

We will gradually gain stability again through the weekend, with a slow transition day tomorrow.

An upper ridge building in on Sunday will bring the return of sun.

Today’s daytime high range: 13 to 18C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla