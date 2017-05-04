Okanagan forecast
A A
Thursday, May 04, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:
When cooler air moves in aloft Thursday night and Friday, we will see our weather pattern go through a swift change to showers with the risk of thundershowers.
We will gradually gain stability again through the weekend, with a slow transition day on Saturday.
An upper ridge building in on Sunday will bring the return of sun.
Friday’s daytime high range: 13 to 18C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.