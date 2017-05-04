Okanagan forecast

Thursday, May 04, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

When cooler air moves in aloft Thursday night and Friday, we will see our weather pattern go through a swift change to showers with the risk of thundershowers.

We will gradually gain stability again through the weekend, with a slow transition day on Saturday.

An upper ridge building in on Sunday will bring the return of sun.

Friday’s daytime high range: 13 to 18C

~ Duane/Wesla