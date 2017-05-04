John Oakley Show – Thursday May 4, 2017

It’s a soggy show. Lots of talk about watering the ground, watering the pigs and many more topics worthy of discussion.

Judge finds Anita Krajnc not guilty of mischief for giving water to pigs

A Toronto woman who gave water to pigs on a truck headed to slaughter had her mischief charge dismissed by a judge in a Milton, Ont., courtroom on Thursday. Anita Krajnc, an activist with the group Toronto Pig Save, discusses her not guilty plea, and why she gave water to the pigs.

Prince Philip, announces retirement from public life

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is to step down from public engagements later this year, the Royal Family announced on Thursday morning. A statement from the Royal Family said that the husband of the Queen would step aside from such engagements in the fall, by his own decision. Carolyn Harris author of Raising Royalty: 1000 Years of Royal Parenting and associate professor at University of Toronto looks back at a few of Prince Phillip’s most memorable moments.

Ontario’s corrections adviser calls for an end to indefinite segregation

Howard Sapers, Ontario’s adviser on corrections reform, urged for an end to indefinite segregation in provincial correctional facilities, but did not goes as far as to say the practice of segregation should be abolished entirely.

Topics worthy of Discussion

Finally, May the 4th be with you – Do you think we should make this a holiday?