Police say Caledonia driver killed in parkway crash was impaired

Hamilton Police say a 25-year-old Caledonia man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the top of the Red Hill Valley Parkway in late January was impaired by drugs at the time.

Police say that finding came in the toxicology report on Michael Sholer’s death, adding that the investigation is now concluded.

Police have said that the minivan Sholer was driving crossed the parkway’s grass median and crashed into a commercial truck near Dartnall Road at about 5 p.m. on January 25.

The 43-year-old truck driver was extricated from his vehicle and treated in hospital for serious injuries.