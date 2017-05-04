Canada
May 4, 2017 5:05 pm

Police say Caledonia driver killed in parkway crash was impaired

By Reporter  AM900CHML

Police say toxicology results confirm the victim of a fatal crash on the Red Hill Valley parkway in January was impaired by drugs.

Hamilton Police say a 25-year-old Caledonia man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the top of the Red Hill Valley Parkway in late January was impaired by drugs at the time.

Police say that finding came in the toxicology report on Michael Sholer’s death, adding that the investigation is now concluded.

READ MORE: Rumble strips planned for LINC

Police have said that the minivan Sholer was driving crossed the parkway’s grass median and crashed into a commercial truck near Dartnall Road at about 5 p.m. on January 25.

The 43-year-old truck driver was extricated from his vehicle and treated in hospital for serious injuries.

