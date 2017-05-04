2 persons of interest identified after man shot and killed in northwest Toronto

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest after a man was shot and killed in the city’s northwest end earlier this year.

Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone said 24-year-old Dylan Gill went to the Cameo Lounge, on Steeles Avenue West near Weston Road, with two female friends at 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 23.

Carbone said Gill got into an argument with two men at the lounge. He said Gill and his friends then left the club. They left in car and travelled west on Steeles Avenue West and south on Islington Avenue. Carbone said when they reached the area of Milady Road at around 12:50 a.m., north of Finch Avenue West, people in a dark-coloured sedan started shooting at the vehicle.

“It appears that [Gill], who was seated in the back seat, was the only one targeted and the only one struck,” Carbone told reporters Thursday.

Gill was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Watch Det/Sgt Mike Carbone update Toronto homicide #2/2017~photos of 2 persons of interest in murder of Dylan Gill

Officers released pictures captured through surveillance footage from Cameo Lounge of two “persons of interest” in connection with the homicide investigation.

Carbone said rap artist Robin Banks was filming a music video the evening before the shooting. He said people were at the lounge to watch or perform in the video.

Police are asking for anyone who was at the club on Jan. 22 or Jan. 23, or anyone who can identify the men seen on security camera images, to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.