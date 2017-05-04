Manitoba Metis Federation wants night hunting investigation

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Metis Federation is demanding an investigation into what it says was a forged confession in a night hunting case involving two Metis men.

The federation says two men were driving down a side road near Lundar, Man., in November 2015 when they were pulled over by conservation officers and charged with hunting at night with spotlights.

The men denied the charges and were acquitted this year, but their lawyer says the Crown had to withdraw a confession accompanied by what they say was a forgery of one of the men’s signatures.

Federation president David Chartrand says tensions have been rising since Premier Brian Pallister said the dispute over indigenous hunting rights was becoming a race war.

Chartrand wants the provincial government to investigate and press charges if necessary.

The government was not immediately available to respond.