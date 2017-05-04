Manitobans named to national junior men’s volleyball team

A pair of Manitobans have been chosen to wear the maple leaf as part of Canada’s junior men’s volleyball team.

St. Andrews setter Mikael Clegg and Steinbach left side Eric Loeppky are among the 14 players named to the national roster. Clegg just completed his second season with the Winnipeg Wesmen.

Team Canada will compete in the U21 Pan Am Cup in Fort McMurray, AB from May 14 to 21. The tournament will serve as a qualifier for this summer’s U21 FIVB World Championship.