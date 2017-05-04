Canada
Ottawa’s Super Hornet decision based on rough estimates, briefing note suggests

By Staff The Canadian Press

A F18 Super Hornet creates a vapor cone as it flies at a transonic speed. Canada plans to purchase 18 Super Hornet fighter jets on an interim basis before replacing its fleet of aging CF-18 fighter jets.

OTTAWA – Federal officials told Finance Minister Bill Morneau last year that it would probably be cheaper to buy Super Hornet fighter jets than F-35 stealth fighters.

The cost of each warplane has been sharply debated over the years, and the uncertainty is evident in the briefing note presented to Morneau in August.

But using publicly available information, officials pegged the average cost of a Super Hornet at between $88 million and $110 million.

That’s compared with between $110 million and $144 million for an F-35.

Officials cautioned that the numbers were only estimates, and the actual cost to Canada would depend on a number of factors, such as the exchange rate and what was included.

The Liberal government plans to buy 18 Super Hornets on an interim basis before replacing Canada’s aging CF-18s by way of a full bidding competition.

The figures suggest buying those Super Hornets would cost between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.

