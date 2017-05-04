Edmonton sports fields to open sooner than planned

Thanks to the warm weather expected in Edmonton over the next few days, the city will open its sports fields on May 8.

Early last week, the city said the fields were too wet so their opening would be set back by three weeks, until May 12.

The Edmonton Minor Soccer Association, which represents 22,000 young soccer players, was upset, saying it would lose a quarter of its season.

The city said the delay was necessary to keep the fields in good shape through the summer.

The city will speak to the media at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

