Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries after colliding with horse-drawn carriage

OPP are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a motorcycle collided with a horse and buggy near Milverton.

Investigators say a single horse-drawn carriage was turning onto Road 124 from a driveway at around 7 p.m. Wednesday when it was hit by a motorcycle.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Road 124 between Perth Line 64 and Perth Line 67 and the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital.

He was later transferred by air ambulance to a London hospital.

The 53-year-old man from Milverton remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The horse also sustained an “undetermined” injury while the occupants inside the buggy were not injured.

The roadway was closed Wednesday night for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.