Another rainfall warning in effect for the GTHA

Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara and the Greater Toronto Area are under another rainfall warning.

Heavy rain is expected, bringing as much as 70 millimetres of rain between this afternoon and Saturday.

This is how much rain could fall in just the next 24-hours. BTW Windsor's average rainfall for all of May is 89mm. pic.twitter.com/5EJRwELF4x — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) May 4, 2017

Local conservation authorities say there’s the potential for local flooding because the ground is already saturated from recent storms.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says commuters will definitely want to give themselves some extra space on the roads.

He adds there is definitely a concern for flooding.

View link »

But Farnell says he is “not that worried about flash flooding like we saw in Dundas and some other areas last week” because the rain will fall over a longer period of time.

READ MORE: Toronto braces for potential flooding due to rainfall during next 3 days

He says “river levels will continue to climb through Friday and into Saturday.”

Farnell says southern Ontario typically receives between 70 to 90 millimetres of rain for the entire month of May, and “we’re getting that in about two days.”