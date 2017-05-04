Weather
May 4, 2017 2:30 pm
Updated: May 4, 2017 2:32 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook – hottest days so far this year are here!

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Massive upper ridge brings in the hottest air so far this year to Saskatoon.

SkyTracker Weather
Story highlights

Into the 20s before noon today

Sunshine in full force Friday

Mid-to-upper 20s into the weekend

Cool down next week

Skin can burn quickly at high UV indexes this week as we head into our hottest days so far this year!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Partly cloudy skies started the day in Saskatoon as temperatures fell back to 4 degrees this morning.

A big upper ridge building in helped warm us right up to 21 degrees before noon as some high clouds moved in.

Those clouds will stick around this afternoon as we warm up to a daytime high in the mid 20s.

Tonight

Clouds will clear out again tonight as we cool back into mid-single digits.

Friday

We get into the centre of the upper ridge that’s punching in the heat on Friday under sunny skies throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to climb up to around 27 degrees or so with a high UV index, so be sure to slap on some sunscreen as skin can burn in just a few minutes.

Saskatoon will warm up even further into the mid 20s on Friday.

Weekend

A system sliding into extreme northern Alberta will further reinforce the heat on Saturday with a few more clouds building in as we climb up to a daytime high in the mid-to-upper 20s once again.

Slightly cooler air starts to slide in on Sunday with the cold front associated with that system that’ll drop us back into the low 20s with more clouds and a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm.

Work Week Outlook

Clouds are expected to clear out on Monday as we slide into slightly cooler air with daytime highs dropping into the high teens or low 20s into the middle of the week.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-day weather forecast.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Meghan Mickelson at Cranberry Flats:

May 4: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Meghan Mickelson at Cranberry Flats.

Meghan Mickelson / Supplied

