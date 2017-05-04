Man charged with harassing Edmonton realtors

A 31-year-old man has been charged with several offences including criminal harassment in relation to several incidents involving Edmonton realtors dating back to 2012.

The Edmonton Police Service Sexual Assault Section started its investigation in March of this year after several female realtors came forward with harassment complaints, police said in a media release Thursday morning.

In each case, police said the women reported receiving phone calls from a man who posed as a customer to make arrangements to view vacant properties. The women said they were harassed over the phone or in person, “often for sexual purposes,” police said.

In one case, police said the suspect was seen masturbating and offered a woman money for sexual contact.

Danmar Louise Cagulada is charged with criminal harassment, harassing phone calls, indecent acts and procuring.

Police said the charges are related to incidents that occurred between May 2012 and March 2017. Officers believe there may be more complainants and are asking people to come forward with information by calling police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.