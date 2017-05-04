Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Thursday, May 4th, 2017

Happy Thursday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 4th.

Ontario’s corrections adviser recommends “profound” changes to segregation in prisons

Independent Advisor on Corrections Reform, Howard Sapers joins to voice his concerns, and recommendations.

Camille Labchuk – Executive Director, Animal Justice

The “Pig Lady” was acquitted of her mischief charges after two years of the case. Animal rights lawyer, Camille Labchuk joins the show to delve further into the case.

READ MORE: Mischief charge against Ontario woman who gave water to slaughter-bound pigs dismissed

Are Android boxes taking over paid T.V?

“Free T.V” applications seem to be making a dent in the viewing habits of Canadians, even despite the fact they are illegal. Is this trend the Napster of T.V? Patrick O’Rourke, tech writer, Mobile Syrup senior editor joins the show to share his knowledge on the topic.

Scarborough Councillor suggests cutting down trees in order to save money on lawsuits

A Scarborough Councillor has suggested cutting down trees in order to save money on lawsuits. What threat do trees really pose?

That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.