Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Thursday, May 4th, 2017

Happy Thursday!
In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 4th.
Independent Advisor on Corrections Reform, Howard Sapers joins to voice his concerns, and recommendations.
The “Pig Lady” was acquitted of her mischief charges after two years of the case. Animal rights lawyer, Camille Labchuk joins the show to delve further into the case.
READ MORE: Mischief charge against Ontario woman who gave water to slaughter-bound pigs dismissed
“Free T.V” applications seem to be making a dent in the viewing habits of Canadians, even despite the fact they are illegal. Is this trend the Napster of T.V? Patrick O’Rourke, tech writer, Mobile Syrup senior editor joins the show to share his knowledge on the topic.
A Scarborough Councillor has suggested cutting down trees in order to save money on lawsuits. What threat do trees really pose?
That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.