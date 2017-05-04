Project Drive Thru targets impaired driving in Burlington

Police are partnering with restaurants that have drive-thrus, in an effort to reduce impaired driving in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police launched #ProjectDriveThru on Thursday morning, which aims to educate employees on the signs of impairment, and encourages them to call 911 if they sense something’s not right with a driver.

Const. Dave Stewart says the message is “see something, say something.”

He adds that the program gives police “more eyes and ears” in the community.

Stewart adds that he has spoken with 38 Burlington restaurants with drive-thrus, all of which have agreed to participate in the program.

One hundred forty-four motorists were charged with impaired driving in Burlington last year. Stewart says 10 of those cases were called in to police by restaurant employees.