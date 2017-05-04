All flights halted at Edmonton International Airport

All flights have been halted at the Edmonton International Airport due to a problem with air traffic control.

An EIA spokesperson said as of 10:45 a.m., the airport is under a “ground stop,” meaning no flights are arriving or departing. There is no timeline for when the stop will be lifted.

The airport doesn’t know when the problem began. As of 10:55 a.m., most flights were still listed as “on time.”

NAV Canada is responsible for all air navigation services in Canada. Global News has reached out to the organization for details.

More to come…