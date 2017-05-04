London police release video in appeal for victims, witnesses in city bus sex assault case

Two days after police first asked victims to come forward in connection with a string of sexual assaults on a London Transit Commission (LTC) bus, police have now released the name of the suspect as well as surveillance video from the bus.

Gregory Botting, 42, of London faces one count of sexual assault. He was arrested in connection with a sexual assault on the 17A route on Friday, April 28.

On Tuesday, police reported that a man boarded the bus in Byron at around 7 a.m. and rode it for a two-hour period. At the time, police said surveillance footage showed additional assaults with police anticipating even more victims than the video showed.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video provided by the LTC to provide victims or witnesses with footage of a suspect.

Investigators in the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section encourage any potential witnesses or victims to contact police at 519-661-5670.

Botting is next due in court on Monday, May 15.