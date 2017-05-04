Calgary Stampede 2017 discount days

If you’re going to visit the 2017 Calgary Stampede you can save a few bucks by heading to the grounds on one of five value days.

New for 2017, the Calgary Stampede is celebrating Canada’s birthday with a special discount day on July 11.

Sneak-a-peek

Thursday, July, 6 from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Get a sneak peek at the 2017 Calgary Stampede on July 6 with discounted entry to the Stampede grounds. Park entry is $9 for adults and free for children six and under.

Regular midway prices are in effect. Indoor attractions and commercial exhibits close at 11 p.m.

Parade day

Friday, July 7, 2017 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Get free entry to the Stampede grounds from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

For details on the 2017 Stampede Parade, visit the Calgary Stampede website.

Cenovus Family Day

Sunday, July 9, 2017 from 8 a.m. – Midnight.

Visit the Calgary Stampede on Family Day and get free entry for the whole family from 8 a.m. until noon. There will also be a free breakfast for the first 20,000 guests. Breakfast tickets will be distributed at Stampede Park entrances and breakfast is served at the Saddledome Steps or Grandstand Courtyard from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Midway, BMO Centre, Buckaroos and Stampede Market open at 9 a.m.

Canada 150 day

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 from 10 a.m. – Midnight.

Admission to the grounds is free all day for seniors (ages 65+) and they also get a free Skyride and standing-room tickets for the rodeo and evening show. Arrive early and enjoy free coffee and pastries at the Saddledome Steps (while supplies last.) The Stampede also promises “uniquely Canadian surprises.”

BMO Kids’ Day

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 from 7 a.m. – Midnight

Kids 12 and under get free entry to the Stampede grounds from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., if accompanied with an adult. After 9 a.m., entry for kids 12 and under is $2. Grab a free Stampede breakfast in the

Grandstand Courtyard from 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (while quantities last) and a free variety show on the Grandstand stage from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Kids’ Day midway coupons are available from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.