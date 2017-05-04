Man found guilty of manslaughter in beating death of Stand Off, Alta. woman

Brittany Medicine Crane‘s family was clapping and cheering in a Fort Macleod courtroom on Wednesday after the judge declared Allen Day Rider guilty of manslaughter.

Medicine Crane’s mother, Dorothy, said the verdict is a relief.

“I’m just happy that the outcome of today was the way it went because I couldn’t sleep for the past two-and-a-half years.”

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with woman’s body found in Stand Off in 2015

Medicine Crane was found dead in her home where she lived with Day Rider in Stand Off, Alta., in early 2015. The victim’s family said the couple was together for three years before Crane’s death, and the two had a child who was about two years old at the time.

In the manslaughter trial, court heard that blunt force trauma was the cause of death.

During proceedings on Wednesday, the judge read, “I conclude Day Rider did beat her and cause her death.”

Day Rider sat silently as the verdict was read, and as he was being led away, requested to hug his mom.

Day Rider’s family maintains his innocence, and said he’s ready to turn his life around.

A sentencing date has been set for July 26, in Fort Macleod.