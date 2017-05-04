Repairs to historic Blackfriars Bridge could be moved indoors during winter

Plans for the restoration of London’s historic Blackfriars Bridge will incorporate as much of its original design as possible and much of the work will happen off site.

In a statement released by the city on Thursday, staff and consultants recommend the approval of a heritage permit application that would allow for the removal of some of the 1950s’ additions to the bridge, and replacement of the 1980s’ deck and vehicular guards.

READ MORE: Busy road construction season in London ramping up

The plan also calls for the removal of the 142-year-old bridge from its supports followed by offsite repairs.

“Removing the bridge and performing its restoration off site has many benefits,” said city engineer Kelly Scherr. “Not only can work continue indoors through the winter months in a controlled environment allowing for increased quality of work, there will also be reduced worker-public safety concerns.”

The bridge would be removed from its supports by a crane to allow for restoration of the main structure elsewhere while work is done on site.

That move is expected to happen this fall.

The permit recommendation will go to next week’s London Advisory Committee on Heritage meeting.