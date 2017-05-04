Today will be the warmest day of the year for the Lower Mainland (so far)

Well, it’s finally happened… for residents of the Lower Mainland today will be the warmest day of the year (so far anyway).

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says a southerly flow of tropical air will send temperatures well into the low 20s in many Lower Mainland communities this afternoon, and we will also see some sun.

However, it’s not going to stick around.

Madryga says the air will feel “muggy” Thursday afternoon, and tonight there is a high probability of showers and thunderstorms with hail in some parts.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region.

“A warm, humid southerly flow of air over the south coast Thursday will combine with an approaching Pacific cold front to create favourable conditions for thunderstorm development over much of the Lower Mainland, late Thursday,” Environment Canada said in a news release.

Madryga says cooler ocean air will spread through the South Coast overnight and on Friday.

So enjoy the weather today while it lasts!