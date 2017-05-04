Stephen Colbert to host ‘Daily Show’ reunion on ‘The Late Show’

There is a blockbuster lineup coming to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Colbert, 52, will host a huge Daily Show reunion on May 9 with Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry all expected to attend.

As The Late Show host explained on Tuesday’s show, the timing of the reunion marks the 20th anniversary of Colbert joining Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

The Daily Show not only helped make Colbert and Stewart household names, but it also furthered the careers of correspondents like Oliver and Bee. These days, Oliver hosts the Emmy Award-winning Last Week Tonight while Bee hosts the always entertaining Full Frontal.

The upcoming event is being marketed “as a special evening of comedy and conversation.”

