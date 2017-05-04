Crime
May 4, 2017 10:49 am
Updated: May 4, 2017 10:51 am

Two men facing charges after holding up teens with sawed-off shotgun

By Staff The Canadian Press

Two men are due in court today for allegedly using a sawed-off shotgun to hold up two teenagers in a Halifax garage.

Police say they were called to Inverary Drive in Dartmouth around eight last night.

They say an 18-year-old man was sitting in the garage with a friend when three men rushed in and demanded they hand over items.

Police allege one of the intruders pointed a shotgun at them, but the friend sprayed him with a sensory irritant.

Officers who were on routine patrol in the area say they apprehended the men near a sports field, along with stolen property and a shotgun.

Two 18-year-old men are facing charges of robbery and firearm-related offences.

