Calgary police investigate attempted luring in Taradale

Calgary police are investigating an attempted luring reported in the community of Taradale on Tuesday.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. as a 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop in the 900 block of Taradale Drive N.E.

Police said a man in a car drove up to the girl and asked her to get into his vehicle. The teen declined, at which time the man allegedly exited his vehicle and grabbed her arm in an attempt to force her into his car.

At that time, a bus pulled up. Police said the girl was able to get away from the man and onto the bus.

The teen went to school where she reported the incident.

Police describe the suspect as being in his early 20s, approximately six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a hoodie and blue jeans. The vehicle is described as a grey, four-door Ford car.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.