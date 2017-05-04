William Sandeson murder trial set to resume in Halifax
Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of William Sandeson will resume Thursday morning.
Sandeson, 24, is charged in connection with the homicide of Taylor Samson, 22.
Tuesday and Wednesday, jurors on the case saw a lengthy police interrogation of Sandeson following his arrest.
Court is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Global’s Natasha Pace will be live blogging from inside Nova Scotia Supreme Court.
The trial is in its third week.
