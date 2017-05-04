Crash into London house on Oxford St. causes $200K in damage

No injuries were reported after a landscaping truck collided with a sedan and then into the front foyer of a house on a busy stretch of Oxford Street Wednesday.

The two-vehicle chain-reaction crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Oxford Street, just west of Wharncliffe Road.

“The collision impact caused the house to shift on its foundation, and caused structural damage to the foundation and to the house,” said District Fire Chief Al Braatz.

Union Gas and London Hydro officials were called to the scene to shut off utilities to the building.

A building division engineer is expected to assess the building’s structural integrity. As of Thursday morning, the truck had not been removed from the home.

Total damage is estimated to be around $200,000.

Police say both vehicles were travelling west at the time of the crash.

“There was nobody inside the house, and no reports of any injuries, so they basically got lucky in that way,” said Braatz.

“The time of day, and when this action occurred, we were just lucky there were no pedestrians on the sidewalk or nobody home in the house at the time.”

The family who lives at the house were not allowed inside due to safety concerns.

The collision snarled westbound rush-hour traffic along Oxford Street. Delays stretched as far back as Colborne Street for hours.

Westbound Oxford Street remains down to one left lane west of Wharncliffe Road. There is no word on when both lanes are expected to be cleared.

One driver is facing a charge related to an unsafe lane change.

— With files from AM980’s Matthew Trevithick.