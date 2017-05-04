680 CJOB – Global News Sports Scoreboard & Schedule: May 3-4/17

680 CJOB SPORTS SCOREBOARD- MAY 3/17

Hockey

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs- Second Round

Pittsburgh 3 Washington 2 (Penguins Lead Best Of Seven Series 3-1)

Anaheim 4 Edmonton 3 OT (Best Of Seven Series Tied 2-2)

Western Canada Cup Junior A Tournament- at Penticton, BC

Brooks Bandits 5 Portage Terriers 0

Basketball





NBA Playoffs- Second RoundCleveland 125 Toronto 103 (Cavaliers Lead Best Of Seven Series 2-0)San Antonio 121 Houston 96 (Best Of Seven Series Tied 1-1)American LeagueN.Y. Yankees 8 Toronto 6Boston 4 Baltimore 2Cleveland 3 Detroit 2Houston 10 Texas 1Minnesota 7 Oakland 4Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 1Seattle 8 L.A. Angels 7National LeagueArizona 6, Washington 3Pittsburgh 12, Cincinnati 3Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 7Chicago Cubs 8 Philadelphia 3St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 1San Diego 6 Colorado 2L.A. Dodgers 13 San Francisco 5InterleagueTampa Bay 3 Miami 1

680 CJOB SPORTS SCHEDULE- THURSDAY, MAY 4/17

All Times Central

Hockey

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs- Second Round

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (Senators Lead Best Of Seven Series 2-1)

Western Canada Cup Junior A Tournament- at Penticton, BC

Battlefords (0-2-1) vs. Chilliwack, (2-1) 4 p.m.

Portage (1-2) vs. Penticton, (1-1-1) 9 p.m.

End Of Round Robin

Basketball

NBA Playoffs- Second Round

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. (Celtics Lead Best Of Seven Series 2-0)

Utah at Golden State, 9:30 p.m. (Warriors Lead Best Of Seven Series 1-0)

Baseball

American League

Cleveland (Salazar 2-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cotton 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-3), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 2-0) at Houston (Musgrove 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 2-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-2), 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1) at Boston (Kendrick 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Wright 0-0) at Seattle (Miranda 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Nova 3-2) at Cincinnati (Adleman 0-1), 11:35 a.m.

Arizona (Shipley 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lynn 3-1), 12:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 2-3), 1:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-1) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 2:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-2) at Atlanta (Garcia 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Interleague

Miami (Straily 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

