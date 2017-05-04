Sports
May 4, 2017 6:18 am
Updated: May 4, 2017 6:24 am

680 CJOB – Global News Sports Scoreboard & Schedule: May 3-4/17

Kelly Moore By Radio Host  Global News

Anaheim Ducks players celebrate their victory as Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, right, skates past during overtime NHL hockey round two playoff action in Edmonton, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

680 CJOB SPORTS SCOREBOARD- MAY 3/17 

Hockey
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs- Second Round 
Pittsburgh 3 Washington 2 (Penguins Lead Best Of Seven Series 3-1)
Anaheim 4 Edmonton 3 OT (Best Of Seven Series Tied 2-2)

Western Canada Cup Junior A Tournament- at Penticton, BC 
Brooks Bandits 5  Portage Terriers 0

Basketball 

Story continues below
NBA Playoffs- Second Round
Cleveland 125  Toronto 103  (Cavaliers Lead Best Of Seven Series 2-0)
San Antonio 121 Houston 96  (Best Of Seven Series Tied 1-1)

Baseball
American League
N.Y. Yankees 8 Toronto 6
Boston 4 Baltimore 2
Cleveland 3 Detroit 2
Houston 10 Texas 1
Minnesota 7 Oakland 4
Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 8 L.A. Angels 7

National League
Arizona 6, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 12, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 7
Chicago Cubs 8 Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 1
San Diego 6 Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 13 San Francisco 5

Interleague
Tampa Bay 3  Miami 1

680 CJOB SPORTS SCHEDULE- THURSDAY, MAY 4/17 

All Times Central
Hockey
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs- Second Round 
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.  (Senators Lead Best Of Seven Series 2-1)

Western Canada Cup Junior A Tournament- at Penticton, BC 
Battlefords (0-2-1) vs. Chilliwack, (2-1) 4 p.m.
Portage (1-2) vs. Penticton, (1-1-1)  9 p.m.
End Of Round Robin

Basketball 
NBA Playoffs- Second Round
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. (Celtics Lead Best Of Seven Series 2-0)
Utah at Golden State, 9:30 p.m. (Warriors Lead Best Of Seven Series 1-0)

Baseball 
American League
Cleveland (Salazar 2-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cotton 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-3), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 2-0) at Houston (Musgrove 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 2-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-2), 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1) at Boston (Kendrick 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Wright 0-0) at Seattle (Miranda 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

National League
Pittsburgh (Nova 3-2) at Cincinnati (Adleman 0-1), 11:35 a.m.
Arizona (Shipley 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lynn 3-1), 12:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 2-3), 1:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-1) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 2:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-2) at Atlanta (Garcia 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Interleague
Miami (Straily 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Report an error
anaheim ducks
Edmonton Oilers
major league baseball
NBA Playoffs
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sports Schedules
Sports Scores
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Raptors
Washington Capitals

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News